Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference, authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, pictured here on September 24.

 Orange County Sheriff

Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday.

Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting for an official identification to be made by the medical examiner and the cause of death has yet to be determined. A purse with Marcano's identification was located near the body, he said.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Mina said.

Marcano had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.

Members of the Orange County Sheriff's emergency response team found the body around 10:45 a.m. Saturday while searching a wooded area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments in Orange County, Mina said.

According to the sheriff, cell phone records indicated Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case who was found dead of an apparent suicide September 27, was "in or near" the apartments for about 20 minutes the evening Marcano was reported missing.

Authorities believed Caballero -- a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments -- had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission, Mina previously said. An arrest warrant had been issued for Caballero for burglary.

Caballero used to live at the Tymber Skan apartments, Mina said Saturday. He told reporters that investigators are not looking for any other people in connection to the case.

Next steps in the case "will focus a lot on the autopsy" and completing the timeline of events in the case, Mina told reporters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts