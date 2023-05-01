It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.

Miller was riding in a golf cart-style vehicle with husband Aric Hutchinson and two others when the driver hit them, causing the cart to roll several times, according to a GoFundMe post written by Hutchinson's mother and verified by CNN.

