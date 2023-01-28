The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols' police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom.

And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless against a car, officers walking around on scene ignored the 29-year-old.

CNN's Andy Rose, Jamiel Lynch, Elizabeth Hartfield, John Bonifield, Shawn Nottingham and Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report.

Tags