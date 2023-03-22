A California lawmaker has introduced a bill in the state Senate that would explicitly ban caste discrimination -- the first such effort by a US state legislature.

The bill, announced Wednesday, would add caste as a protected class to California's anti-discrimination laws alongside categories such as race, physical disability and gender expression. Advocates of the measure said it's intended to clarify existing protections for caste-oppressed people and to formally acknowledge that the effects of the age-old South Asian system of social stratification can also be found in the US.

