Advances in DNA technology led to the arrest of a man in the 1997 shooting death of a teller during a bank robbery in California, authorities announced Tuesday.

On April 28, 1997, two robbers disguised as construction workers wearing raincoats, hard hats and pantyhose over their faces went inside Western Financial Bank in Thousand Oaks and demanded money from the employees, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said during a news conference.

