A Namibian cheetah relocated to India last year as part of plans to reintroduce the species on the subcontinent died on Monday from a kidney infection, according to Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).

The deceased cheetah, named Sasha, was one of eight brought from Namibia to India's Kuno National Park in the state of Madya Pradesh last September as part of a government plan to re-home 50 of the big cats in India over the next five years.

