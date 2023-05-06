A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight after completing her shift

Eric Carter, interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, speaks after an officer was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

 WLS

A Chicago police officer who had just completed a shift was shot and killed in the city's South Side Avalon Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police received a call of shots fired at around 1:42 a.m. local time, interim Chicago police superintendent Eric Carter said at a Saturday news conference.

CNN's Kara Devlin contributed to this report.

