A Chicago teenager and security guard were shot at a high school, police say By Raja Razek, CNN Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured Tuesday when she and a security guard at a Chicago high school were shot, police said.The shooting happened at the end of the school day, around 3:30 pm, at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brian Deenihan said during a news conference.The guard opened the school's door and "immediately, there was an offender in the street area who started shooting in the security guard's direction," Deenihan said. The guard was shot several times, and the bullets went through an unopened door, striking the teenager, Deenihan said. She was brought to a hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday.The security guard, 45, was also taken to a hospital and was in fair condition, police said.Investigators don't know whether the shooting was targeted. There have been no arrests, police added. The shooting comes after dozens of people were shot in the city over the weekend.Forty people were shot in 31 shootings in Chicago over the holiday weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department's major incident notifications. Four victims were killed.Overall, murders in Chicago are up 4% and shooting incidents are up 11% as compared to last year, according to statistics released last week by the Chicago Police Department.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +144 PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win Game 4 over Brewers, return to NLCS CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Shootings Accidents, Disasters And Safety Chicago Continents And Regions Crime Prevention Education Illinois Midwestern United States North America Private Security Services Safety Issues And Practices School Safety And Security The Americas United States School Violence Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Security Guard Shooting Police Crime School Social Services Brian Deenihan High School Teenager Investigator More News News A Chicago teenager and security guard were shot at a high school, police say By Raja Razek, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +4 News Here's why the once vaccine hesitant are changing their minds By Miguel Marquez, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Oregon is changing its substitute teacher license rules to combat an 'extraordinary shortage' By Mallory Simon and Christina Maxouris, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 News Two postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also dead By Rebekah Riess, CNNUpdated 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ASK AMY: Home loan leaves couple home alone A Chicago teenager and security guard were shot at a high school, police say ‘New Amsterdam’: Michelle Forbes on Why Veronica’s Not Worried About Max & Helen’s Plans ‘Dancing With the Stars’: A Villainous Double Elimination During Disney Night 2 (RECAP) » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBusiness group looking into purchase of Albany MallUS task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or strokeGwinnett school ranked Georgia's best18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms chargesThousands turn out for Albany State University homecoming paradeGeorgia High School Association reclassification plan could put Lee County, Westover in same regionGeorgia high school students claim they were suspended for planning protest of Rebel flagCheck out these 6 things to do in Albany this weekendNo more for the road: East Albany residents looking to slow licensing of alcohol outletsAlbany State coasts by Edward Waters for Homecoming win Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features pool, pond with private dockAlbany State University Homecoming Parade PhotosPHOTOS: Albany State football defeats Edward Waters on HomecomingPHOTOS: Albany State University Business After HoursPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor at Strong Rock Christian FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University First Responders and K-12 Educators Appreciation Drop-in SocialPHOTOS: Albany State University SGA Homecoming kickoffPHOTOS: Albany State University Women in Leadership presents Breast Cancer Pink OutMore than forty years together! These are the longest marriages in HollywoodThe cost of gasoline the year you started driving Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.