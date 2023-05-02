A convicted sex offender and two missing teenage girls were believed to be among seven bodies found at the man's Oklahoma home on Monday, authorities said.

Jesse L. McFadden, the 39-year-old offender, was found dead at his home in Henryetta, about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, just hours after records show he missed a scheduled court appearance.

