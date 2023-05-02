Jesse L. McFadden, a registered sex offender who was thought to be traveling with two missing Oklahoma teens, is believed to be among the seven people found dead at a home on Monday, just hours after he missed a scheduled court appearance, records show.

The teens, 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer, were also believed to be among the bodies found at the home in Henryetta, about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said, noting the medical examiner would provide a final confirmation of their identities.

CNN's Raja Razek and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

