Her father was ousted from power by a military coup in 2006. Her aunt's government suffered a similar fate eight years later.

Now, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to become the latest member of Thailand's famed political dynasty -- after father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck -- to take on the military as she bids to become the country's next prime minister.

