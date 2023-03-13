Mary Saladino spends most of her days holding her son in her arms while he violently seizes, whispering to him as she frantically tries to save his life. Nearly every day she witnesses her baby waver on the brink of death, not breathing and often paralyzed.

Her 3-year-old son, Henry, suffers from alternating hemiplegia of childhood, or AHC, a rare neurological disorder whose patients are referred to as "human time bombs." At any moment, Henry can stop breathing, have a life-threatening seizure or become paralyzed -- and there's no way to know when it will happen or if he will survive.

