A fire at an Exxon refinery draws firefighters from multiple departments By Melissa Alonso, CNN Mar 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A structure fire broke out at an ExxonMobil refinery in south-central Montana, officials said.Fire departments in Billings and Lockwood, Montana, responded to the scene, the Billings Fire Department tweeted.As of early Sunday morning, no injuries had been reported, an ExxonMobil spokesperson told CNN affiliate KULR.CNN reached out to ExxonMobil for additional details. The refinery is located on the bank of the Yellowstone River near Lockwood, Montana, according to the ExxonMobil website.It covers 720 acres, which includes about 370 acres of undeveloped land and urban wildlife habitat area, according to the website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +9 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 27 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Fires Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Firefighters And Firefighting Labor And Employment Workers And Professionals Exxonmobil Cable News Network Telecommunications Social Services Company Internet Refinery Montana Spokesperson Website Kulr More News News featured General Assembly doubles down on election reform By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service Updated 30 min ago 0 News Four people are dead after a driver crashed a vehicle into Salem, Oregon, encampment of unhoused people By Kaylene Chassie and Keith Allen, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Features Hippity hoppity ... 10 best Easter candies By Tara Fletcher news@albanyherald.com Updated 1 hr ago 0 News A woman died after falling into whitewater rapids at Grand Canyon National Park By Dakin Andone, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Phoebe's COVID numbers down 95% since January omicron peak General Assembly doubles down on election reform NYC aims to reduce racial inequities in maternal health care by offering free access to doulas Four people are dead after a driver crashed a vehicle into Salem, Oregon, encampment of unhoused people » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘I’m a white civil rights activist’: Former KKK leader running for office in North Georgia'Nike Base' in Worth County once housed nuclear missilesBusy afternoon for Albany police officersCharges pending in fatal Albany vehicle accident'Giddy-up, oom pa-pa oom pa-pa mow mow'Dr. William Howard Bates Jr.Large tornado causes major damage in New OrleansDougherty County schools one of four state systems awarded Georgia Power Co. grantsForts Gordon, Benning to be renamedAlbert Sidney James, III Images Videos CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 25-27PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Schley County BaseballPHOTOS: Terrell Academy vs. Crisp Academy BaseballPHOTOS: Visitors enjoy beautiful Radium SpringsPHOTOS: The Oak Ridge Boys at The Albany Municipal AuditoriumPHOTOS: Stacey Abrams campaigns on Medicaid expansion during Albany visitPHOTOS: Remember the Worth County Nike Base?PHOTOS: Southwest Georgia Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo at The Albany Civic CenterPHOTOS: Albany State Royal Court Competition 2022 (2 of 2)PHOTOS: Albany State Royal Court Competition 2022 (1 of 2) Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.