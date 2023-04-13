As a fire at an Indiana plastics recycling plant is expected to keep pumping potentially hazardous smoke, soot and ash into the surrounding community for several more days, local officials say they have been concerned about a possible blaze at the facility for years.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is conducting around-the-clock air quality monitoring due to concerns that the fire, burning since Tuesday afternoon, may be releasing debris contaminated with asbestos and toxic chemicals from the incinerated plastics.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sara Smart, Tina Burnside, Brenda Goodman, Michelle Krupa, Holly Yan and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags