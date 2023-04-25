The 2-year-old boy found last month in an alligator's mouth in a St. Petersburg, Florida, lake died of drowning, police say.

Taylen Mosley was reported missing on March 30 after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her apartment with multiple stab wounds. The boy was put in the lake by his father, who is charged in both deaths, according to a St. Petersburg police affidavit.

