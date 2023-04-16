A Florida mother won $2 million in the lottery, just days after she finished paying off her daughter's cancer treatment.

Geraldine Gimblet, a resident of Lakeland, Florida, won $2 million from a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. She claimed her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 last Friday, the April 7th news release says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags