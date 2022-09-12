A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired from the sport to become a New York City area police officer was killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday, authorities said.

Anthony Varvaro, 37, was on his way to an assignment at Manhattan's World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony when the crash happened, the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said in a statement.

