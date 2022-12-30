A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home -- a brutal attack that rattled a small college town, authorities said.

A criminal complaint charging Bryan Kohberger, 28, with four counts of murder in the first degree, as well as felony burglary, was filed Thursday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in a news conference Friday afternoon in Idaho.

Recommended for you

CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle, Stephanie Becker, Elizabeth Joseph, Brynn Gingras, Rebekah Riess and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

Tags