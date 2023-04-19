The deadliest fire to hit the Chinese capital in two decades killed 29 people in a hospital Tuesday, but most people didn't hear about it until several hours later, and even then the details were slim as authorities kept a tight lid on details.

As flames tore through the Changfeng Hospital in Fengtai district from around 1 p.m. Tuesday, forcing some to desperately clamber out of windows and huddle on air conditioning units, state media kept silent and censors appeared to scrub the internet of any mentions.

