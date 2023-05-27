(CNN) — A man from Corbin, Kentucky, ran into some bad luck after his car became critically low on gas but his misfortune was short-lived, thanks to a winning purchase at a gas station.

Michael Schlemmer won a $1,000,000 Luck Kentucky Lottery scratch-off game from a ticket he bought May 18 during his fuel stop, he told the Kentucky Lottery.

