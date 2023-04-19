A 34-year-old man who had recently been released from prison shot and killed his parents and two others Tuesday morning at a home in Bowdoin, Maine, and then wounded three other people as he drove on an interstate highway, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Eaton was released from prison Friday after serving two years of his sentence for aggravated assault, according to Maine State Police Col. William Ross.

