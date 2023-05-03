A man accused of killing a Florida mom and her three children was shot and killed by officers at a motel early Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with police, according to authorities.

A manhunt for 38-year-old Al Joseph Stenson was issued after police responding to a medical call Tuesday evening at a Lake Wales apartment complex found a woman and her three children, one adult and two juveniles, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.

