A man has been arrested after shooting his roommate during a fight about eating the last Hot Pocket, police in Kentucky say

Clifton Williams shot his roommate during a fight about eating their last Hot Pocket, officials said.

 Louisville Department of Corrections

(CNN) — A man in Louisville, Kentucky, is facing an assault charge after shooting his roommate “in the ass” during a fight about eating their last Hot Pocket, officials said.

Clifton Williams got angry Saturday “and began throwing tiles” at his roommate after the roommate ate the last Hot Pocket, the victim told police, according to a court citation.

