A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say

Tokens sit in the snow at a memorial for Abby Williams and Libby German on February 9 in Delphi, Indiana.

 Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/USA Today Network

A local man has been arrested in the 2017 slayings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in Delphi, Indiana, authorities said Monday, adding tip lines in the case remain open -- as does the investigation.

Richard M. Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. Police arrested him Wednesday, according to a news release, and formally charged him Friday before transporting him to White County Jail. He is being held without bail.

CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

