A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting 90-year-old owner of famed New York City candy shop

Known for its candy, milkshakes, fried Oreos, egg creams, hot dogs and more, Ray's Candy Store has been a New York institution since 1974.

 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the 90-year-old owner of an iconic 24-hour candy shop in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

Luis Peroza, 39, was arrested Friday on charges of assault for allegedly striking Ray Alvarez, the owner of Ray's Candy Store, in the head and face three days earlier, NYPD said in a news release.

