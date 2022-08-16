A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine

Authorities are working to determine where an object that crashed to the ground near the Maine State Capitol on August 15 came from.

 Maine Dept. of Public Safety

Maine Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue was returning from his lunch break when he heard a "loud thud" and the sound of metal rolling.

Lucky for Donahue, he narrowly missed being hit Friday afternoon by a large "sleeve-like object" that likely fell from a plane near the Maine State House.

