A man swimming at a Long Island beach was bitten, possibly by a shark, police say

The incident occurred at Quogue Village Beach in Long Island.

 Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

(CNN) — A man swimming in chest-deep water at a Long Island, New York, beach was bitten Tuesday afternoon by what authorities believe was a shark.

The 47-year-old suffered multiple lacerations to his right knee in the incident, the Quogue Village Police Department said in a news release. The village is located on the south shore of Long Island.

