A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter, police say

Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years.

 Byrd Setta/Adobe Stock

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.

Officers were called on March 7 after the man, Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was found dead under a car, the Chatham County Police Department said in a release.

