A 40-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two homeless men while they slept in separate incidents, killing one of them.

Trevon Murphy is charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, according to the indictment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded back into custody, court records show.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.