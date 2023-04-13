A man with schizophrenia died after being kept naked and malnourished in solitary confinement at an Indiana jail for nearly 3 weeks, lawsuit says

A screengrab from surveillance video shows the empty cell where Joshua McLemore was held, according to the lawsuit.

 Jackson County Jail

An Indiana man with a history of schizophrenia died in the summer of 2021 due to organ failure following nearly three weeks in solitary confinement at a Jackson County jail, according to a newly filed lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses jailers of placing Joshua McLemore, 29, in a windowless, padded isolation cell, where he remained "confined, naked, alone, and in a constant state of psychosis for the next 20 days."

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags