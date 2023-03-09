A 35-year-old man who spent almost 19 years wrongfully imprisoned for murder after detectives misled a witness into identifying the wrong person, is now free.

Sheldon Thomas, who was convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in 2004 in New York City, had his conviction overturned and the indictment vacated Thursday -- years after an eyewitness identified him after being given a photo of the wrong Sheldon Thomas, according to a statement from Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales.

