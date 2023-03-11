A woman and her husband were shot and killed in their Redmond, Washington, home by an online stalker who authorities were attempting to serve with a protection order, police said.

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, also shot himself dead early Friday morning at the couple's home after breaking in through a bedroom window, according to the Redmond Police Department. The woman's mother was inside the house during the shootings, but she was unharmed.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

