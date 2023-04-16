A mass shooting tied to an Alabama birthday party leaves 4 people dead and a 'multitude of injuries'

A mass shooting left four people dead and others injured in downtown Dadeville, Alabama.

A mass shooting tied to a birthday party has left four people dead and a "multitude" of injuries in Dadeville, Alabama, state officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday.

