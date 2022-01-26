A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot during traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large By Amanda Watts and Holly Yan, CNN Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A manhunt is underway after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy was shot during an overnight traffic stop, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.During the traffic stop, a passenger in the car fled on foot, the sheriff's office said.During the foot pursuit, "the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries," MCSO tweeted. "As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment," MSCO said early Wednesday morning."The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large."Authorities have not released a detailed description of the suspect. The shooting follows a rash of recent shootings of police officers -- some of which have been fatal.Two New York City police officers were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.On Sunday morning a Houston-area deputy constable was killed for no apparent reason during a traffic stop, authorities said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Latest News Over 10 years and $1bn on the table yet little was achieved in a historic forests deal, study says 'The Book of Boba Fett' takes a detour into its 'Mandalorian' origins Critical race theory, Big Tech on Georgia Senate GOP hit list McDonald's is selling fan-made menu hacks
