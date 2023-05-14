Tanya Tilghman moved to the Bay Area as a teenager to live with her mom. Later, she married, had two sons and made a home in San Francisco's historically Italian North Beach district, up the hill from the tourist and financial centers.

Even when her marriage broke down, she never thought of leaving. This was her city, her people. Liberal like her, with a mix of income levels and a general sense of community. She didn't worry about her growing boys going out on the streets where she herself always felt safe.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags