Editor’s Note: This special feature is a re-release of the latest entry in AB&T’s ongoing Beyond the Bank series focusing on the positive things happening in and around the Albany area. Penned by former Herald Digital Editor and current AB&T VP of Branch Banking and Branch Execution Brad McEwen, Beyond the Bank is designed to instill pride throughout the community and remind residents there is much to celebrate across the entire community. To learn more about Beyond the Bank and catch up on past features visit www.abtgold.com/home/beyond-the-bank or visit the bank’s Facebook page at @abtgold. To learn more about the Anchorage and what the organization is doing to help area residents deal with the scourge of addiction, visit anchorageofalbany.org or visit @AnchorageOfAlbany on Facebook.