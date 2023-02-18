On the campus of a small Christian college in Wilmore, Kentucky, a massive worship service has been rolling, nonstop, for nearly two weeks. The event at Asbury University is so popular, people have flown from across the country, standing in line outside of the college's main chapel for an opportunity to take part in the singing, praying and discussion unfolding within.

The Asbury Revival, as it has been called, has captured the attention and imagination of every possible circle in the expansive Venn diagram of Christianity. Among their endless debates are some questions likely shared by those on the outside, looking in at the commotion: What in the world is going on here? And what, exactly, is a Christian revival?

