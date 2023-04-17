As a room full of Sweet 16 attendees in Dadeville, Alabama, moved to the sounds of a DJ Saturday night, their party was abruptly ended by an eruption of gunfire that injured dozens and left four partygoers dead, at least two of whom were local high school seniors on the brink of graduation.

The shooting has devastated the city of about 3,000 people where "everybody knows everybody," Ben Hayes, chaplain of Dadeville High School's football team, told CNN.

Recommended for you

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Tina Burnside, Dianne Gallagher, Chris Boyette and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags