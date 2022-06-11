A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 8:29 pm
Three people were injured after an 18-wheeler crashed through a concrete wall and into an empty pool at a Texas hotel early Saturday morning.
A small black sedan collided with the semi-truck on an access road off Interstate 35 in San Antonio around 3 a.m., San Antonio Police said in a news release.
The two cars were pushed off the road, into a wooden pole, and through a wall of the Hallmark Inn and Suites hotel, according to police.
"The sedan became trapped between the 18 wheeler and the concrete wall and the 18 wheeler continued forward with the cab of the vehicle crashing into the empty hotel pool," police said in the release.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel were guided by witnesses to a 39-year-old woman who had been "walking along the sidewalk" when the vehicles hit her, according to the release.
The San Antonio Fire Department told CNN three people were transported from the scene. The occupants of the black sedan were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The pedestrian is in critical condition, officials said.
The truck driver was not injured, and the hotel building sustained "minor damage to the windows on the first floor," police said.
Police also noted officers "conducted a DWI investigation on the driver of the sedan."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
