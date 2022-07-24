A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.

Eric Smith, an out-of-town customer, enjoyed a homemade stromboli at Alfredo's Cafe in Scranton, Pennsyslvania, on June 16. When it came time to pay for his meal, he was so impressed with it and his service that he wrote in a $3,000 tip for his server, Mariana Lambert.

