A pilot was seriously injured after a small plane crashed near a San Jose neighborhood

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 1:39 pm
A small plane crashed near a neighborhood by the Reid-Hillview Airport, the San Jose Police Department said in a tweet.
A small plane crashed near a neighborhood by the Reid-Hillview Airport in California on Friday night.
The crash was reported at 7:12 p.m., and a male pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.
The pilot was stabilized and has non-life threatening injuries, the police department's media relations unit said in an email to CNN.
There were no reports of other injuries or property damage, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board responded, and the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation, police said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
The art exhibit for Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art opened at Albany State University opened on July 11. Click for more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.