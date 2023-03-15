A radioactive cylinder has gone missing in Thailand. Authorities are now scrambling to find it

This image provided by the Prachinburi Provincial Public Relations Office shows the missing radioactive cylinder as part of a steel tube.

 The Prachinburi Provincial Public Relations Office/AP

Authorities in Thailand are scrambling to locate a metal cylinder with dangerous radioactive contents that went missing from a power plant this week, warning the public of serious health risks.

The revelation comes just two months after Australia was forced to launch a similar hunt to locate a tiny radioactive capsule that was eventually located.

