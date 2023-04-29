A rare reward poster seeking the capture of the men responsible for President Abraham Lincoln's assassination has sold at auction for $166,375.

The poster, printed on April 20, 1865, advertises a total of $100,000 in rewards for the capture of John Wilkes Booth and his accomplices. Booth fatally shot Lincoln on April 14, 1865, at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC.

