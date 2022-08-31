A recession may be looming, but Congress isn't likely to rescue struggling Americans this time

A recession may be looming, but Congress isn't likely to rescue struggling Americans this time.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

"Some pain" is on the horizon for Americans, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned last week of the central bank's effort to fight inflation.

Already, more people are struggling to cover their usual expenses, and more lower-income folks are falling behind on their credit card bills.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.