A Red Cross Snoopy T-shirt is going viral. It's prompting more young people to donate blood

This Red Cross Snoopy shirt has gone viral in recent days, igniting an uptick in blood donations.

 Courtesy Red Cross

If you're cool, you'll donate blood.

That's the message being sent in the latest American Red Cross partnership with "Peanuts." Everyone who donates blood by April 23 will receive a T-shirt while supplies last, featuring Snoopy as his alter ego, Joe Cool, in front of the Red Cross logo with the caption "Be cool. Give blood."

