Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.

Before last week's shooting of a first-grade teacher, school officials were told that the child might have brought a weapon to school, according to Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker, who was quoted in a report from CNN affiliate WTKR.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sara Smart, Dakin Andone and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

Tags