As bystander and body-worn camera videos have revealed law enforcement failings -- from the murder of George Floyd to the delayed intervention in a Texas school shooting -- even some of the country's most seasoned officers have started to question how US police do their jobs.

But this week's swift, bold response -- likewise captured on bodycam -- of officers to an assault at a packed, private Christian school in Nashville has prompted a swell of esteem, appreciation and hope among police across the nation, many who've struggled with waning community trust and tough recruitment in the face of recent years' scrutiny.

