A shooting in downtown Sacramento leaves multiple victims By Chuck Johnston, CNN Apr 3, 2022 Multiple people were shot in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.The shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton said.No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
