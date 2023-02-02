TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Scientists in Japan may have unlocked the key to recreating how plants perform photosynthesis, according to a new study, potentially paving the way for new ways to harvest solar energy.

Plants and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis—transforming light from the sun into chemical energy—using light-harvesting supramolecules. But while these complex supramolecules have been studied before, humans haven’t been able to artificially recreate them.

