(CNN) — A quiet New Mexico neighborhood became a scene of inexplicable horror when a high school student with an AR-style rifle fired a torrent of bullets from the yard of his home.

Beau Adam Wilson, 18, dropped the assault-style weapon and continued his deadly rampage with two handguns, walking through the Farmington community and shooting houses and cars at random, police said.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg, Steve Almasy and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News